Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Senegal's Diouf Delights in Opening Victory

Senegal's U-17 captain Amara Diouf says the players are thrilled to have started their TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a win over Congo, and says it sets them up nicely into the rest of the tournament.

Diouf, named man of the match in the opening game, says the players have a new sense of belief following their opening day performance and will tackle the remaining games with more confidence.

"I am really delighted to have been awarded man of the match and more so because we achieved a good victory as a team against Congo. It was a tough game but we managed to work for a win," Diouf said.

He added; "Now we hope to be in the same level next week when we play Algeria."

Senegal play Algeria in a top of Group A clash in Algiers on Tuesday, and whoever wins the tie will more or less cement their place in the last eight.

"We will try to play with the same efforts that we had against Congo. It will be a difficult match but we want to take it just like the rest of the matches," said Diouf.

Senegal are looking to follow in the footsteps of their former national team mates who have won the senior AFCON, the 2022 CHAN, the 2022 U20 Cup of Nations and the Beach Soccer title as well.