Ghana: GTA Inaugurates Nine-Member Committee On Eckankar Ghana's African Seminar

A nine-member planning committee was on Monday inaugurated to overseer the upcoming Eckankar, Ghana's African Seminar expected to take place on August 27 to 29, in Accra.

The three-day seminar, which would be launched on May 9, 2023, is expected to receive over 7000 participants into the country.

The committee inaugurated by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) comprised of some selected members from the GTA, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and some members from Eckankar Ghana.

Chaired by Mrs Betty A. Kobi, the Director of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE), the committee has the task of planning the pending seminar successfully by promoting the values and projecting Ghana's hospitable image to the rest of the world.

The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, MrAkwasiAgyeman inaugurating the committee in Accra reiterated the need to marketing Ghana as the unique destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE).

He expressed delight for the collaboration between Eckankar Ghana and its partners from the security agencies and pledged the GTA's support in making the occasion a success.

Mr Agyeman commended the tour operators Union of Ghana for their hard work, and encouraged them to take advantage of the upcoming seminar to project and sell Ghana to the rest of the world.

The Coordinator of Eckankar Ghana, Mr David Olaga indicated that the newly formed committee would facilitate the arrival of the guest and participants from across Africa and the world and ensure that they carry a positive image of the country after the seminar.

MrOlaga urged the committee members to work together to ensure the smoothness of the programme to bring the name of Ghana high.

"A lot of these people we are expecting have heard so much about Ghana and know that we are a religiously tolerant country and so will want to come and experience the entire country. It is up to us to ensure we portray Ghana to the world to attract more tourists," he added.

The Chairman of the committee, MrsKobi on behalf of the committee expressed gratitude to government for the confidence reposed in them, and pledged to work assiduously towards ensuring a successful seminar.

Eckankar Ghana, a chartered affiliate of Eckankar International was registered as religion in Ghana 1976, and has its headquarters in America, where the living ECK Master presides with his team to be able to connect with the various regions on matters concerning Eckankar.

The African seminars is organised in every five years across some African countries. "This year Ghana is set to host it and expecting to attract participants from Africa, Europe, Asia and America.