Liberia: Speaker Chambers Gets Rousing Welcome in Pleebo

......Citizens assured him of overwhelming re-election

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers received a rousing welcome in his native Pleebo Sodoken District in Maryland County to participate in the ongoing National Elections Commission Biometric Voters' registration process amidst assurance from supporters of his overwhelming re-election victory.

Thousands of Liberians loyal to the re-election bids of Dr. Chambers and Liberian President, George Weah, stormed the principal street to welcome him.

The Speaker's welcoming ceremony ended with an elaborate program, held in the square of Pleebo City.

During such program, auxiliaries, youth, women, religious, and traditional chiefs among others renewed their commitment to the re-election of Weah-Chambers during the upcoming October Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The citizens renewed their commitments during a mass welcoming ceremony as part of his arrival for the ongoing Voter's registration in the County.

The citizens among others also extolled the Honorable Speaker and President George Weah for the numerous development projects including scholarships, loans, medical drugs to health centers, the construction of markets, schools, churches, radio stations, and the provision of jobs.

The Marylanders were grateful to the Speaker and the Liberian President for their commitment towards the pavement of the southeastern road corridor.

For his part, Speaker Chambers lauded the citizens for the overwhelming turn-up whilst pleading with them to register.

A number of local leaders and the County's Senator, Bleebo Brown also attended the occasion.

Maryland County is among eight others, currently participating in the National Elections Commission Biometric Voters' Registration, expected to end on May 11, 2023.