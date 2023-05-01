Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Senegal Edge Past Congo for Opening Day Win

Defender Serigne Fallou Diouf volleyed home 12 minutes to time as Senegal won their opening game at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFGCON), Algeria 2023 with a 1-0 victory over Congo.

This is the first time in three attempts that Senegal are winning their opening game of the tournament, and move second in Group A with three points same as leaders Algeria who won 2-0 against Somalia yesterday.

While the defender scored the winner, the goalkeeper, who goes by the same name Serigne Diouf, made an equally important contribution to the game, saving a first half penalty.

The keeper saved Alexandre Boukoulou's 22nd minute penalty, making amends after he had needlessly brought down Ayel Wumba Niati under no pressure as he chased to shield the ball to go out of play.

Senegal had been faster off the blocks with most of the pressure in the final third. They almost equalized in the 27th minute when Yaya Dieme picked the ball on the backpost and took a shot, but the keeper made a great save.

In the second half, the Senegalese continued pressing for the opener and they came close in the 68th minute but skipper Amara Diouf saw his looping header come off the bar.

Their efforts finally bore fruit 12 minutes to time when Fallou Diouf volleyed the ball home from inside the box after substitute Papa Alioune Ndiaye had done well to win the ball ahead of the keeper.

Congo put in some effort to rally back and at least claw off a point, but Senegal's Teranga Cubs held on for the win that propels their confidence.

Their second game will be next Tuesday against hosts Algeria, a game that will have a huge implication on who qualifies for the quarter finals.