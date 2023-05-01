Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Algerian Wonderkid Anatouf Now Preys On Senegal

After delivering a man of the match performance with a two-goal return against Somalia in the opening match of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday, Algeria's wonderkid Moslem Anatouf now hopes for a similar performance in the side's second game against Senegal.

The skipper scored both goals in Algeria's win and was selected player of the game, having dazzled and showed numerous flashes of his brilliance.

"I am delighted that we achieved the most important thing by winning our first game against Somalia. This result is very important and now we focus on the next game," he said.

Looking back at the tie against Somalia, Anatouf said the players' tactical discipline was key in securing the victory.

"We followed the instructions given by the coach and we applied most of what he told us. That is what enabled us to earn victory in this match," noted the skipper.

Looking forward to what is expected to be a tougher duel against Senegal on Tuesday, Anatouf remains confident.

"The Senegalese team is strong and we will approach it in the right way, we will try to be more aggressive and play our style of football. We want to win because we are playing in our home ground," further said the teenager.