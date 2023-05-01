Africa: Zouzou and Zouzoua Seal Asec Semi-Final Berth After Win Over Monastir

Asec Mimosas of Cote d'Ivoire secured a place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after a convincing 2-0 win over US Monastir in the second-leg of the quarter-finals at Stade de Bouake on Sunday.

Frank Zouzou and Peedoh Zouzoua were the stars of the show, scoring two well-taken goals to seal the Ivorian side's victory in Bouake.

Asec Mimosas' clinical display against the Tunisian side was enough to see them through to the next stage of the competition.

Asec Mimosas had to settle for a goalless draw in the first-leg clash at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades last week.

However, they were able to turn the tide in their favour on home soil with a clinical display against the Tunisian outfit.

The Ivorian side started the match brightly, creating several goal-scoring opportunities in the opening minutes. However, Monastir's goalkeeper, Saddock Yeddes, proved to be a tough nut to crack, making some excellent saves to keep his side in the game.

Asec Mimosas finally broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when Zouzou scored a brilliant goal, thanks to an impressive solo effort.

Zouzou, who had been a constant threat to the Monastir defense, dribbled past three defenders before unleashing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net, leaving Yeddes with no chance.

Monastir tried to get back into the game in the second half, but Asec Mimosas held firm at the back, denying the Tunisians any clear-cut chances. Asec Mimosas continued to create opportunities, with Zouzou coming close to doubling his side's lead on several occasions.

The Tunisian side, who needed a goal to get something from the game, threw everything forward in the dying minutes of the game.

However, Asec Mimosas remained resolute and eventually sealed their victory with a second goal in the 91st minute. It was Zouzoua who found the back of the net, scoring the second goal of the match with a clinical finish.

With a 2-0 victory in the second-leg and a 2-0 aggregate scoreline, Asec Mimosas progress to the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

They will now face the winner of the tie between USM Alger and FAR Rabat, who play their second-leg encounter later on Sunday.