Tanzania/Nigeria: Young Africans Hold On to First-Leg Advantage Against Rivers United

30 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

In a tense and closely-fought encounter, Young Africans held on to their first-leg advantage to progress to the semi-finals of the TotalEneriges CAF Confederation Cup, despite being held to a goalless draw by Rivers United of Nigeria in the second leg on Sunday.

The Tanzanians met a resolute Nigerian club in the return leg of the quarter-final tie at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam.

The first leg in Uyo had ended with a 2-0 victory in favour of Young Africans, putting the Nigerian side in a difficult position as they traveled to Tanzania to try and turn things around.

Despite creating a few opportunities in the first half, Rivers United couldn't find the back of the net, and the game remained goalless at halftime.

The second half saw the Tanzanian side pushing for a goal, but the Nigerian defense held firm, with goalkeeper Victor Sochima making a number of key saves to keep his side in the game.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, meaning Young Africans won the tie 2-0 on aggregate and advanced to the semi-finals of the competition.

The Young Africans fans were in high spirits as they celebrated their team's progression to the next round. They sang and danced throughout the game, creating an electric atmosphere in the stadium.

The Rivers United players, on the other hand, were disappointed with their performance. They had come into the game with the hope of overturning the first-leg deficit, but their efforts were in vain.

With this result, Young Africans will now face Marumo Gallants of South Africa in the semi-finals of the TotalEneriges CAF Confederation Cup, while Rivers United will now shift their focus to the domestic league as they aim to finish the season on a high note.

