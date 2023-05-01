Nigeria: NNPP HQ Overrules Ogun Chapter On Petition Against Gov Abiodun's Re-Election

The national leadership of the NNPP ovrerrules the state chapter's decision to withdraw the petition

The headquarters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has overruled the decision of its Ogun State chapter to withdraw the party's petition against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition seeks the cancellation of the 18 March election over the omission of the name of the party from the ballot paper.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the announcement of the withdrawal by the state chairman of the party, Olaposi Oginni.

Mr Oginni had said going ahead with the petition could be counterproductive, given that similar ballot papers were used to conduct elections in Kano where the party won.

The party chairman also claimed that some unnamed people within the party at the national level wanted to hijack the petition.

His claim appeared to have been confirmed on Sunday by a statement by the party's legal adviser made available to journalists.

The legal adviser, Robert Hon, gave the position of the national leadership of the party through a letter dated 27 April and addressed to the Secretary, Ogun State Governorship and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The letter titled, "Notification of Unauthorised Withdrawal of Petition No: EPT/OG/GOV/01/2023 Pending Before The Ogun State Governorship /State Houses Of Assembly Election Tribunal Holden At Abeokuta," urged the tribunal to disregard the withdrawal notification by its state chapter.

"The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the NNPP has been drawn to the fact that a notice has filed to withdraw the above captured suit on behalf of the party," the letter read.

"We wish to state unequivocally that we do not authorise anybody or group of people nor the counsel on record PETER 1. OGAH ESQ to withdraw the suit pending before the Honourable Tribunal and we do not consent to such withdrawal.

"By the provisions of the Constitution of New Nigeria People's Party, 2022, particularly Article 27.18 (iii), (v) and (vi); it is only the National Legal Adviser of the Party that can engage the services of an external solicitor where desirable subject to the approval by the National Working Committee (NWC).

"Article 27.18 (v) is hereby reproduced for your ease of reference: 'The National Legal Adviser shall: (iii) attend to litigations and legal defence on behalf of the party at all levels including its organs, officials and assets (iv) Coordinate the activities of Legal Advisers at all levels on legal matters affecting the party including but not limited to the terms of engagement external Solicitors.

"(v) Be responsible for engaging external retainers, where desirable, and counsel to handle all litigations involving the party at all levels, with the approval of the National Working Committee.'

"A copy of the said Constitution is hereby attached for your ease of reference.

"The purported notice of withdrawal of the said petition is not part of the

terms of engagement of the external counsel and therefore violates the tenets of our Constitution which we hold very dear as a party.

"We most humbly urge on the Honourable Tribunal to discountenance the said notice of withdrawal as the Petitioner NNPP is desirous of prosecuting the Petition before your noble lords to its logical conclusion.

"We therefore urge the members of our great party and the general public not to allow the confidence they reposted on the party to be perforated by any person or group of persons."

The tribunal had earlier granted NNPP's request to inspect, photocopy, scan and record all sensitive materials used in the election.