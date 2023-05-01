Ghana: Vice President Woos Austrian Business Delegation

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured an Austrian business delegation that Ghana is open for business and willing to establish mutually beneficial relationships.

He made the assurance during a Business Forum on Wednesday in Accra and noted that, the interest of the Austrian business delegation in Ghana would boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

Dr Bawumia further commended the Austrian Government for its commitment to enhancing collaboration between the private and public sectors in both countries.

The Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Mr. Karl Nehammar stated that his government was interested to increase ties to strengthen engagements with Africa, especially Ghana.

"Trade has improved significantly between Ghana and Austria in the past few years," he noted.

He also expressed his government's readiness to further enhance its economic and trade relations with Ghana in areas of mutual interest.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong was hopeful that the discussions would not only identify common interests and innovative approaches to strengthen business relations but also result in the establishment of more Austrian businesses in Ghana and vice versa.

He further encouraged the Austrian business delegation to explore investment opportunities in various sectors of the economy.

The event was attended by members of the business communities from Ghana and Austria.