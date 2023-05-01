Ghana: Deputy Minister of Tourism Cuts Sod for the Construction of an Amphitheater in Kumasi

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Mark Okraku Mante, has cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Amphitheater at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, the Minister said the project was in honour of the President's promise to support the Creative Arts Industry with the construction of five of such projects.

He said the project which was expected to be completed by the end of July this year, would serve as a cost-effective venue for music and film producers across the country.

He said the other ones would be constructed in Tamale, Accra, Takoradi and Tema.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Sam Pyne, expressed his gratitude to the government for bringing such a project to Kumasi.

Mr Pyne who described Kumasi as the Centre of Ghana, said the strategic location of the Garden City demands that tourism and the creative arts industry be taken seriously.

He said the country would get income after the completion of the project if aspects of their culture like the Adowa and Kete was packaged well.

The Mayor also noted that when the local economy of Kumasi was developed, the Assembly would be able to tackle problems of sanitation, potholes and poor lighting system.

He assured the contractor of the assembly's support to enable him do a good job and admonished him to work hard for the project to be completed, commissioned and put to use before he leaves office as the mayor.

When completed, the amphitheater will have a 1,000-seating capacity with a spillover anytime the need arises. It also has a top cover which makes it ultra-modern.