Ghana: Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly Holds Reading Programme to Promote Positive Change and Transformation Among Youth

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) in the Ayawaso North Municipality has organized a reading programme for the youth in the Municipality as part of the Accra World Book Capital 2023 Campaign.

The programme sought to promote positive social change and transformation among young people through book reading.

The Municipal Director of NCCE, Madam Eunice Nkrumah indicated that every year, since 2001, UNESCO awards the World Book Capital title to a designated city.

"Accra's winning of the 2023 title is therefore a recognition of the numerous efforts being made to develop the habit of reading and promotion of books in Accra and Ghana at large," she added.

She emphasized the program's importance to the youth.

"This would reawaken people's reading abilities, especially among the youth. It would introduce readers to new ideas, thoughts and concepts of social change as well as help readers build on their prior knowledge of the texts and topics, they were already familiar with."

"Educate and equip the youth to develop their creative abilities and skills, educate children and youth to abstain from substance abuse and truancy, sensitize and empower young girls against teenage pregnancy, and promote the appreciation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, particularly the right to information through reading," she stressed.

On his part, the Municipal Coordinating Director for the Assembly. Mr. Jamani Dramani urged the youth to prioritize reading over social vice activities.

He further asked some students to demonstrate by reading few chapters of the books.

The Assembly Member for Mamobi East, Mr Benjamin Anabilla, pointed out the benefits of reading.

He mentioned how young people's imaginations would be enhanced by reading.

"Books motivate you, develop critical thinking, reduce stress, improve creativity and improve your brain," he added.

He also read some chapters with the school pupils.

The programme was attended by school pupils, youth groups, community members and Assembly Members.

The Accra Reading Campaign was held from the 25th to 28th of April 2023 in four electoral areas in the Ayawaso North Municipality: Mamobi East, Sawarba, Kwaotsuru, and Alidu.