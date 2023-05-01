Ghana: Deputy Lands Minister and DVLA Officials Inspect New Office Complex At Kwabenya-Bohye

28 April 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio has led a delegation from the Ministry and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to inspect the ongoing construction complex being built for DVLA in Kwabenya on Thursday.

He stated that 6 acres of land was used for the project and that work was progressing at a rate of 70 percent to 80 percent.

He assured the public that the project would be completed by August 2023.

The CEO of DVLA, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia stated that his organization was pleased with the progress of work but added that there was much more to be done, particularly with roads, because they were customer-centered.

He declared that they would be grateful if the Lands Ministry and Feeder Roads ensured that the road was completed before or after their relocation.

He stated that their visit was to confirm that their recommendations were followed and that the structures were ready to be handed over to the officials.

On his part, the Board Chairman of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Frank Davies said he was impressed that work was moving as predicted and was hopeful that the completion deadline would be achieved.

