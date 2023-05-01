Ghana: Take Advantage of Forest Development Initiatives - Lands Minister Advises Youth

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is implementing the Forest Plantation Development Fund, through the Youth in Plantation Establishment as an Occupation Programme.

This objective of this initiative is to sponsor graduates to go into forest plantation.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor disclosed this at the maiden National Youth Conference on Natural Resources and Environmental Governance organized by the Strategic Youth Network for Development in Accra on Thursday.

He stated that seventy-five (75) graduates have been engaged in the Forest Plantation and Management programme in Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Oti and Volta Regions.

He added that government was also implementing the Forest Investment Programme, under which concessionary loans would be granted to support small to medium scale plantation development and stimulate private sector investment in commercial forest plantation.

He urged the youth to take advantage of these programmes and contribute to the protection and preservation of the country's forest resources.

According to the Minister, the nation's youth population suffers most from the effects of environmental deterioration and the loss of natural resources.

He noted that the youth must consequently take on significant responsibility in the management of natural resources if the nation was to develop.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is, therefore, of utmost importance that we actively engage the youth, tap into their creativities, unleash their energies, and find more and effective ways of protecting our environment and natural resources," he added.

Mr Jinapor asserted that Ghana was likely to solve one of the biggest challenges of youth unemployment by involving the youth in Natural Resources and Environmental Governance.

He reaffirmed that the government's commitment to the efficient and effective management of Ghana's natural resources remains comprehensive and unwavering, saying, youth involvement was essential in this regard.

"We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the sustainable management of these resources, anchored on the highest standards of transparency, integrity and utmost good faith," he emphasized.

The conference themed Promoting Effective Youth Participation in the Governance of the Natural Resources and Environmental Sector sought to recognize the active inclusion of young persons in the planning, development, implementation and evaluation of environmental policies key to Ghana's environmental sustainability ambitions under the Natural Resource and Environmental Governance (NREG) program.