Nigeria: Workers Are Critical Stakeholders in Nation-Building - Honor, Obidike Tells Nigerians

APC chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has congratulated the labour force in Nigeria on the 2023 International Workers' Day.

Addressing some journalists in Lagos, Monday morning, Obidike described Nigerian workers as critical stakeholders in nation-building.

Obidike acknowledged the contributions of workers to the social, economic and political development of the country

He said,"I applaud their perseverance, patriotism selflessness and dedication to service, called on workers to uphold and sustain best global practices in discharging their duties and responsibilities.

"In Nigeria, the labour force is made up of committed, productive, talented, patriotic and selfless individuals across all sectors of the economy.

He added "I acknowledge and celebrate the giant contributions of workers to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

"Workers have continually made sacrifices for Nigeria to grow and progress." Obidike concluded.