Nigeria: Workers Are Critical Stakeholders in Nation-Building - Honor, Obidike Tells Nigerians

1 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

APC chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has congratulated the labour force in Nigeria on the 2023 International Workers' Day.

Addressing some journalists in Lagos, Monday morning, Obidike described Nigerian workers as critical stakeholders in nation-building.

Obidike acknowledged the contributions of workers to the social, economic and political development of the country

He said,"I applaud their perseverance, patriotism selflessness and dedication to service, called on workers to uphold and sustain best global practices in discharging their duties and responsibilities.

"In Nigeria, the labour force is made up of committed, productive, talented, patriotic and selfless individuals across all sectors of the economy.

He added "I acknowledge and celebrate the giant contributions of workers to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

"Workers have continually made sacrifices for Nigeria to grow and progress." Obidike concluded.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.