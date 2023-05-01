Liberia: Snowe Rejects Boakai

30 April 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Washington Tumay Watson

Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe has rejected claims made by some critics that he is supporting the election of Unity, (UP) Party Standard Bearer, Ambassador, Joseph N. Boakai.

Speaking on OK FM, 99.5, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Senator Snowe mentioned that there has not been any conversation between him and the former Vice President.

He described such a report as a misrepresentation of the facts.

Senator Snowe mentioned that the only conversation between him and Boakai was in the interest of reconciliation.

"The information on Facebook, that I held the former Vice President's feet is a lie or misinformation, the former Vice President and I had a brief convocation. We both agreed that the text message that he sent me, and my response both overreacted, and we shook hands on it, and we said let's put it behind us, we had no political conversation" he noted.

The Bomi County Senator noted that the Unity Party Standard Bearer has never asked for his support.

Senator Snowe further disclosed that his support for President George Weah's re-election is irreversible.

