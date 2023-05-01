Liberia: Boakai Decides today Who Becomes Vice

The days are closing up as the much anticipated October 10, 2023 draws nearer.

With 165 days left for the D- day which is October 10, former Liberian Vice President, Joseph N. Boakai is today expected to name his running mate.

The naming of his running mate has been a long-time discussion in Liberia as names have been popping up as to who he will hand-pick as his vice presidential candidate.

Social media have been busy as there have been various names coming forth as those the former vice president is going to pick.

Of all of the names, two have been outstanding among them.

Senators Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of Grand Bassa County and Jeremiah Kpan Koung of Nimba County are the top names and of these two, one will be named today by the former vice president.

Who is Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence? Nyonblee is one of the two female senators in the Liberian senate of 30 lawmakers.

She came to the Liberian political lamplight by defeating former Senate pro tempo, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley on the Liberty Party ticket and has been strong in raising issues of national concern.

She has opted to become a running mate to former Vice President, Joseph Boakai.

In her recent press conferment she said, "Fellow Partisans, supporters, and well-wishers of the Liberty Party, about two years ago, we embarked on a mission with the Unity Party to begin the process of providing a new direction for our country. It has been a period, however, that has seen the Liberian people yearning for a change of leadership in the governance system of our country and expressing their approval for a team they would wish to see chart a new course for Liberia."

She said, "At this juncture, we wish to inform you that consistent with our democratic tradition, the choosing of a running mate is the decision of a Standard-Bearer. Accordingly, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai, with whom the Liberty Party and the All-Liberia Party have fostered a partnership for over two years, informed us that he has made up his mind to choose his running mate for the pending elections outside of the two parties."

On the other hand, Nimba County Senator, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, too, has also wanted this but has not been in the lamplight seeking it.

He has become more popular at the time he took over the leadership of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction of Senator Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba.

Senator Johnson is considered the 'godfather" of vote-rich Nimba County and is strongly supporting the Nimba County lawmaker. Who is Jeremiah Kpan Koung of Nimba?

Koung is a senator of Nimba County and also the political leader of MDR.

He was re-elected as the representative in 2017 thereafter, he opted to become a senator.

He was one of those who crossed over as senator after the 2020 senatorial election.

Similarity. He is 45 years old and a devout Christian who sees himself as a man from the grassroots to the limelight.

The two persons who are opting to become vice running mates to the former Liberian vice president are all senators of their various counties and are all political leaders.

They are also from two popular counties, Nimba and Grand Bassa, and are parenting their kids.