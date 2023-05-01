Liberia: 'I Don't Support Abortion'

1 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By By Mark N. Mengonfia

Nimba County Senator, Jeremiah Kpan Koung has strongly spoken against the acts of abortion.

Senator Koung is also calling on Liberians to desist from such unwholesome practice.

Speaking in an interview to a team of reporters, recently in Monrovia, the Nimba County Lawmaker noted that he does not support such negative act.

Abortion is defined as, is the "removal or termination of unwanted pregnancy."

Koung noted that as a person who strongly believes in procreation, he is currently fathering 11 children.

He pointed out that it is against Christian Principles for abortion to be committed.

Koung indicated that he has no regret for bearing these children as it is the will of God. "God will not give you a load you cannot carry," he said.

The Nimba County Lawmaker stressed that he believes in the acts of helping others.

About a few weeks ago, he was heavily criticized by a political commentator, Henry P. Costa of dealing in human parts and being a killer.

During the interview, Senator Koung condemned such claims made against him and said that he has never witnessed the death of an animal.

"Just Saturday, we were going to Ganta to get registered, my wife and I. We went along with some friends to register, and she wanted us to kill one goat, and I said we should buy goat meat" he said.

