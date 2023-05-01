Nigeria: Tiwa Savage to Perform At King Charles III Coronation Concert

Tiwa Savage would perform alongside Paloma Faith, rock 'n' roll legend Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage is set to take the stage at the highly anticipated King Charles III coronation concert.

The event, scheduled to take place on 7th May at the Windsor Castle grounds, would feature famous musicians from around the globe.

Tiwa's inclusion in the concert lineup has generated excitement among fans and music lovers worldwide.

Tiwa may pass for the only Nigeria-based artiste on the lineup. JERUB, an emerging Nigeria-born and Nottingham-based musician whose sound is rooted in pop, soul and indie, is also billed to perform at the concert. He however lives in the UK. He was shortlisted as a finalist in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Introducing talent search.

Tiwa, known for her electrifying performances and soulful music, is expected to deliver a performance that will captivate the audience and leave a lasting impression on the historic occasion.

She would join the incredible list, which features Paloma Faith, rock 'n' roll legend Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger, to perform on that day.

The incredible mix of artistes is part of the line-up alongside previously announced performers, including Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench and a collaboration of five Royal patronages.

The BBC announced that Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Disney's Winnie the Pooh would feature in the concert.

Famous movie names like Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and Oti Mabuse are among the stars appearing in a series of pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the king.

King Charles III ascended the throne on 8th September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and his wife Camila would be officially crowned on 6th May,

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on 2nd June 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. She became queen after the death of her father, King George VI, on 6th February 1952.

The event, which would be transmitted live, would be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Afrobeats Ambassador

Known for her blend of Afrobeats, R&B, pop and hip-hop, 43-year-old Tiwa is one of Nigeria's biggest hitmakers and music ambassadors.

Since winning the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act in 2018, making her the first woman to succeed in the category, the 43-year-old singer continues to break boundaries in the largely male-dominated Nigerian music industry.

Speaking to the BBC, the Nigerian singer-songwriter expressed her gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It's truly an honour to represent Africa and the Commonwealth at such an historic event. I look forward to joining the celebrations and bringing Afrobeats to Windsor Castle for the first time", Tiwa said.