Nigeria: Railway Pensioners Want Inclusion in Monetisation of Staff Quarters Programme

Retirees of Nigeria Railway Corporation, have urged the Federal Government include them in the corporation's monetisation of staff quarters programme.

Operating under the aegis of Association of Nigerian Railway Senior Citizens, ANRSC, they appealed that the 2005 retirees of Nigeria Railway Corporation be included in the recent Federal Government monetisation of the Corporation's staff quarters.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, the Chairman of 2005 Railway Retirees, Mr. Ihemelendu Kanu, flanked by the secretary, Isaac Nnadozie and others, urged the Minister of Transportation "to look critically into the matter and allow justice to prevail by making 1st of April 2004 a benchmark as stipulated in the railway staff quarters monetisation guideline."

Kanu, while expressing joy that the monetisation of quarters was now resurrected not through court, reminded the Minister of Transportation that the Industrial court judgement of January 6, 2016 favoured both the serving and retirees.

He however, frowned at the publications by the Corporation in some national dailies, saying the publications have not addressed the government's monetisation policy.

According to him "We are driven by the principles of natural justice, morality, equity, fair play and common sense to react to some publication made on the monetisation of quarters in the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, in some newspapers ."