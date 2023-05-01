Nigeria: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Govt Apologises Over Failure to Meet Deadline

·Says reconstruction work on final stretch

THE gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in the last week, has remained unending, as motorists, pedestrians and other road users have been subjected to excruciating pains, following the rush by the construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the contractor handling the reconstruction of the ever busy expressway, to meet the delivery deadline, which was yesterday, April 30.

In the past week, Lagos bound and outward Lagos motorists and other road users, who ply the dual carriageway daily, have gone through hellish experiences.

This is due to several hours spent in the gridlock.

For motorists moving out of Lagos State, the chaotic traffic starts from the Ketu end of the expressway to the Kara section of the road.

Similarly, for Lagos-bound motorists, the traffic starts from Kara to the end of Otedola Bridge.

This is because of ongoing reconstruction works on both the Kara and Otedola areas of the expressway leading to the barricading of the road at these sections which is the cause of the unending gridlock.

FG calls for calm

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, yesterday, appealed for the patience and understanding of motorists on account of the heavy traffic being experienced on the stretch from Toll Gate to Kara, as reconstruction work on the expressway enters its final phase.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr Hakeem Bello, said he empathizes with members of the public, who have had to endure longer than usual traffic as the reconstruction work in the heavily built-up stretch progresses towards the finish line.

According to the Minister, the intensity of work and the high volume of traffic, which had to be accommodated at the same time, have been complicated by impatience on the part of some motorists who drive against the planned traffic flow and breakdown of vehicles.

He, however, noted that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is working with the Lagos State Government, all traffic management and security agencies to minimize the discomfort of motorists.

The Minister also explained that the contractors are also being encouraged to ensure that the final challenging phase of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway reconstruction work is concluded as soon as possible.

While noting that the earlier envisaged April 30 date for the conclusion of the final stretch could not be achieved due to a combination of factors, he said work within the OPIC area between Kara Bridge and the Long Bridge has been completed and would be opened to traffic.

"This means that the main carriageway, both bounds, from Berger (New Garage) and Sagamu Inter-change on Section 1 of the project have been completed," he said.

All attention, according to the Minister, would now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger (both bounds).