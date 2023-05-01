Rwanda: Governor Habitegeko Assures Communities Near Burundi Border of Peace, Good Relations

The Governor of Western Province, François Habitegeko, has urged residents of sectors in Rusizi district bordering Burundi to live in harmony with their neighbours across the border.

Habitegeko made the remarks during a two-day visit in Butare and Bweyeye Sectors on April 25 and 26, respectively, in a campaign by local authorities dubbed "Muyobozi Ca Ingando mu Bawe."

Speaking to residents in Bweyeye, where attacks by FLN militants took place in 2021, Habitegeko called upon a normalized and peaceful relationship between communities along the border.

"I come to ask you to live in harmony with our neighbors and thank them for standing up against anything that destabilizes Rwanda. They (Burundi) have taken tough measures against that," Habitegeko said.

Good relations between the two countries have been restored after becoming cold since 2015, and Habitegeko noted that Burundians who used support enemies attacking Rwanda have committed to stop.

"There are some Burundians who used to accommodate FLN militia, feed them and show them their way into Rwanda but that has stopped."

"Burundians said whoever wants to destabilize the security of Rwanda does not want something good for Burundi as well and they will avoid them. The same applies to us; anyone who wants to destabilize Burundians won't escape from us. So, let's thank the population in Burundi and security forces for that, live peacefully and have free movement between us. We agreed with Burundian officials that if a Burundian crosses into Rwanda, we welcome them, and if you cross into Burundi, let them do the same."

Jannette Musabyimana, Donatien Habiyaremye and other residents of Bweyeye sector, in Matyazo trading centre, have welcomed the revived good relations with Burundi.

"We used to cross into Burundi; there was free movement but things changed when they closed [the border]. We recommend that top officials talk and open the border for free movement," Musabyimana noted.

Emeline Nizeyimana, another area resident, is happy that the area is now totally safe, as attacks from Burundi are no longer a threat.

"We have maintained security here along with our RDF soldiers, it was terrible when Sankara attacked," he said.

Officials from Rwanda and Burundi, including President Paul Kagame and his counterpart, Evariste Ndayishimiye, on different occasions met so as to restore the bilateral relations.