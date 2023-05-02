Nigeria: Saying I Committed Treason Is Height of Rascality - Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has described the allegation of treason against him by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as the height of rascality.

Recall that the Minister had made the allageation during engagements with journalists in Washington DC in the United States of America recently.

Mohammed accused Obi of inciting people to violence over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, saying it was treasonable.

"Obi and his Vice, Datti-Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

"This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing.

"A democrat should not believe in democracy only when he wins election," he said.

Speaking on Arise TV on Monday, Obi condemned the allegation, even as he beated the federal government over the resources expended towards the media rounds where Mohammed made the claim.

"That is the height of rascality. It was even announced in Washington. I committed a treasonable offence and I'm in Onitsha, and my minister went to announce it in Washington. This is the waste in governance we are talking about and people don't want to understand.

The amount is cost Nigeria for him to go and announce that in Washington can build a block of six classrooms in a primary school. I'm sure if you go to his village there are so many places where children don't even have desk or classrooms to go to school.

"Instead of using that money for this purpose, he went to Washington to announce treason against someone in Onitsha. He doesn't need to do that. From there he went to London, announcing the same thing when I'm in Nigeria. He should have come to see me or invited me and tell me my offense," Obi told show host, Charles Aniagolu.