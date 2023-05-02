Nigeria: Kidnappers Release Ex-NBA President Okey Wali After 14 Days in Captivity

Former NBA president Okey Wali was abducted 14 days ago following an attack on his convoy by kidnappers.

Abductors who captured a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Okey Wali, have released him after holding him in captivity for two weeks.

Yakubu Maikyau, the incumbent NBA president, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the 26th NBA president was released after exactly 14 days in captivity.

"I personally spoke with him and he is in good spirits," Mr Maikyau stated.

Mr Maikyau did not give details of how Mr Wali's release was secured.

Although, he thanked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the police authorities for their "interventions," Mr Maikyau reiterated "our call on the Federal Government to live up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians in all its ramification."

The 64-year-old Senior Advocate of Nigeria was kidnapped along East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on 17 April.

The NBA said Mr Wali was abducted after his convoy came under the abductors' attack along the road.

The attack, based on the association's account, overwhelmed the two police officers in the convoy who escaped with gunshot injuries.

Two of Mr Wali's personal aides died from gunshot wounds they sustained in the attack by the kidnappers, who then took him away, the NBA said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how, about a week ago, Mr Maikyau led a delegation of NBA officials and other senior lawyers to Mr Wali's family in Port Harcourt.

He also met with the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State during the visit to Port Harcourt.

He did not disclose the details of the meeting that was held behind closed doors, or efforts to secure Mr Wali's release.

"Every life is valuable and must be treated with honour and dignity," Mr Maikyau said on Tuesday.

"There must be a deliberate and appropriate investment in the improvement of the welfare of all security agencies particularly the Police, and adequately equipping them to function effectively and efficiently."

It was Mr Wali's second abduction in less than a decade.

In October 2014, some months after completing his tenure as the NBA president, Mr Wali was abducted near Port Harcourt and was held for days in captivity before he was released.

Mr Wali served as the NBA's 26th president between 2012 and 2014. There are four former presidents of the association in-between him and the incumbent, Mr Maikyau, who took over last year as the 31st.

Read NBA President's statement in full

1 May 2023

STATEMENT OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION, MR YAKUBU CHONOKO MAIKYAU, OON, SAN, ON THE ABDUCTION OF MR. OKEY WALI, SAN

Update II

Distinguished Colleagues,

To the glory of God Almighty, I am pleased to announce the release and return of Mr Okey Wali, SAN to his family. I personally spoke with him and he is in good spirits. The 26th President of the NBA was kidnapped and held for 14 days following a violent attack on his convoy along EastWest Road, in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on 17 April 2023. On behalf of the members of the Nigerian Legal Profession I thank all well-wishers who stood by the Bar and the family of Mr. Okey Wali, SAN, in thoughts, prayers and deeds, throughout this horrific ordeal.

I appreciate the interventions of the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike; the Inspector General of Police; the Director General of the Department of State Services; the Commissioner of Police and the State Director of Service, Rivers State; together with all their officers and men, who worked tirelessly since the ugly incident took place.

I am grateful to all members of both the Bench and Bar, for the display of camaraderie during this period of trial. The support, prayers and goodwill have greatly helped the efforts deployed towards the safe release of our brother and leader. The leadership and members of the Bar in Rivers State have been exceptionally wonderful. We thank God Almighty for answering our prayers and granting us the safe return of Mr Okey Wali, SAN.

We reiterate our call on the Federal Government to live up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians in all its ramification.

Every life is valuable and must be treated with honour and dignity. There must be a deliberate and appropriate investment in the improvement of the welfare of all security agencies particularly the Police, and adequately equipping them to function effectively and efficiently. Otherwise, it will be hypocritical, if not fraudulent, to expect any meaningful result from the Nigerian Police in its constitutional duty of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

One can only give from the abundance of what he/she has. As our past President recovers from the experience of this ordeal, I pray that God will comfort the families of those who were killed in the incident and grant them eternal rest. I also pray for the qui recovery of the police officers who suffered guns ot injuries from the incident. I thank you all.

Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN PRESIDENT