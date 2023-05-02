Nigeria: May Day - Zamfara Civil Servants Bemoan Non-Payment of Salaries for Three Months

Workers in Zamfara State have not received salaries for three months.

As state and local government workers in Zamfara State mark this year's May Day, they have not been paid for three months.

Every first of May also known as May Day is set aside to celebrate workers and labourers for their work.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke with over 15 civil servants in Zamfara who said they have not been paid for three months. The workers who requested anonymity for fear of being victimised said this was the first time workers in the state would celebrate both Ramadan fasting and Eid El Fitr celebrations without salaries.

While most of the workers have not been paid since February, few others said they have not received salaries since December.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state said it's working "round the clock" to salvage the situation.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES over the phone Sunday night, Sani Halliru, the state chairman of the NLC, said with April that has now ended, the state government is owing the majority of workers three months' salaries.

"The situation we are in in Zamfara state now is that we've workers who have not been paid their salaries for two months. In fact, these workers are in the majority and they cover both state and local governments. These people have not been paid for February and March. Some workers were paid in February but they were a minority. When you compared the number of workers and those paid in February, they are not up to one out of three per cent of the whole workers," Mr Halliru said.

He said the state NLC has been "working closely" with the state government to ensure the affected workers are paid.

"Even the day before yesterday (Friday), we went to meet the Finance Commissioner over the problem. We met him and had a fruitful discussion about the situation. We'll keep fighting for the Zamfara workers," Mr Halliru, who didn't give a reason for the delay in paying the salaries," said.

Both Zailani Bappa, the official spokesperson to the state governor, Bello Matawalle, and the information commissioner, Ibrahim Dosara, didn't respond to an SMS sent to them over the situation.

A gloomy Workers' Day

A medical and health worker at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital said she received half of her salary for January and has not received anything since.

"I live with my mother and siblings in Tsafe town. All of us rely on that salary because I'm the only one working. You can imagine what we're going through. When I saw a half salary for January, some of our colleagues in other hospitals said we're lucky because others were not paid. Since that time, it has been nothing. February, March and now April. It's too much," she said.

Another local government civil servant in Talata Mafara said he has since stopped expecting his salaries.

"Well, I'm sure he (Mr Matawalle) will not pay these outstanding salaries. He is always bragging about paying salaries. Now, he has not paid for two months maybe he thinks he is doing us a favour. If I see any government money, I swear to God I'll steal it," the frustrated staff said.

A staffer at the office of the Head of Service said "Only half of the workers in the most important ministries" were paid for February.

"Even me, I have not been paid since January and no explanations have been offered," the assistant director told PREMIUM TIMES.

A primary school teacher attached to the Local Education Authority in Gusau local government said he would stop going to his place of work by Friday if his outstanding salaries are not paid.

"From Tudun Wada where I live to where I go to work is far. Every day, I take a commercial motorcycle to and fro. I don't have money to spend again. Let the students keep waiting," he said.

Another civil servant at the culture and tourism ministry said for the first time in his civil service career he witnessed both the Ramadan fasting and Eid El Fitr celebrations without salaries.

"Well, you know the situation in this state. We all rely on salaries even businesses will not pick up when civil servants are not paid. Maybe the governor is punishing us for not giving him a second term. Whatever the case may be, we know that it'll come to pass too but even our children and other dependents know the Sallah (Eid El Fitr) celebrations were dull because we don't have money to spend," he said.