Nigeria: Workers' Day - PDP Urges Nigerian Workers Not to Lose Hope On Petition Against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerian workers to be optimistic that the court's decision on the petition challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu in the presidential election will favour the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement on Monday to celebrate Worker's Day.

Some political parties including the PDP and Labour Party and PDP are separately challenging the outcome of the 25 February presidential election on the allegations that results were manipulated in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ologunagba appealed to Nigerian workers to have strong confidence that the Nigerian judiciary will correct anomalies recorded in the election.

"The PDP, therefore urges Nigerian workers and indeed all citizens not to resign to despondency but remain optimistic in the hope that the judiciary will right the wrong meted on our nation so that Nigeria can return to the path of peace, political stability and economic prosperity. Our party again salutes Nigerian workers and wishes them a happy Workers' Day celebration," he said.

Mr Ologunagba also commended Nigerian workers for their patriotism in serving the country.

He urged the workers to protect and defend Nigeria's constitutional democracy from politicians.

"The party charges Nigerian workers to use their strength and pivotal position in our country to protect and defend the nation's constitutional democracy from political manipulators, who are desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership," he added.

The PDP spokesperson said the party will continue to recognise workers as the real drivers of the country and also for voting for it during the recent polls.

"The PDP continues to recognise the devotion of Nigerian workers as real drivers of our national life, particularly in voting en masse for our party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the 2023 Presidential election, while assuring that it will not relent in its effort to retrieve the mandate at the tribunal so that our nation can have a breath of fresh air which has eluded her in the last eight years," he said.