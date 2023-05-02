Nigeria: New Kano Emirates'll Not Be Destroyed, Ganduje Assures Residents

Outgoing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday said God will not allow anybody with plan to destroy the additional emirates created by his administration.

Ganduje who was speaking at the worker's day celebration in the state was reacting to the comment by his predecessor and the leader of the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP, Senator Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso's who over the weekend raised dust that the incoming administration of the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf will revisit the decision.

Insisting that the new emirates were created to bring about rapid development to the state, the governor said: "Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will affirm that we have brought development to these places. These emirates were created for unity, progress, history, and also for the recovery of the reputation of the traditional institutions. We created them to honour the people of these regions.

"I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state. We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.

"Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils."

Recall that Kwankwaso had over the weekend raised dust over the dethronement of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the creation of new emirates in the ancient city of Kano where he said the incoming government of the Governor elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf will revisit the decision by the outgoing Governor Ganduje's administration.

Sanusi, who became emir in the final term of Kwankwaso as governor, was dethroned by Ganduje, who was deputy governor at the time the monarch was installed.

Sanusi was dethroned on March 9, 2020, and banished from Kano to Loko, a remote community in Nasarawa State, and after several interventions was allowed to relocate to Lagos State.

Ganduje had also divided the emirate into five and appointed emirs who were at par.