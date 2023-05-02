Nigeria: God Won't Allow Anybody to Tamper With Kano Emirates - Ganduje

Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has declared that God would not allow anybody to destroy the four new Kano Emirates created by his administration.

He spoke on the issue yesterday during the celebration of the 2023 Workers' Day at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.

Ganduje's administration had created new emirates of Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya under first class emirs after his dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi 11, over alleged insubordination to the governor, among others.

He appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the emir of Kano and chairman of Kano State Council of Emirs.

Muhammad Sanusi 11 was installed by former Governor Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, following the death of His Highness, Emir Ado Bayero, father of the current Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

However, recently, the national leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, on a viral video said the incoming administration in Kano, will revisit the dethronement of Sanusi 11, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Kwankwaso said in the video message that the incoming administration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has plans to review the creation of the four new emirates in Kano.

The said video message by Kwankwaso has generated controversy and tension among traditional institutions within and outside Kano State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But Ganduje during his May Day speech insisted that the newly created four Emirates have come to stay.

According to him, the four new Emirates are etiquettes of unity, progress and even development across the state.

Ganduje said: "Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. These emirates were created for unity, progress, history, and also for the recovery of the reputation of the traditional institutions. We created them to honour the people of these regions.

"I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano State. We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.

"Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all."