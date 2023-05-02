Nigeria: Obasanjo to Inaugurate 23.4km Eket-Etinan Road Today

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be in Akwa Ibom State, today, to inaugurate a 23.4km Eket-Etinan dual carriage way constructed by the Governor Udom Emmanuel's administration.

The road, which traverses four local government areas of Etinan, Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium and Eket was handled by a Chinese company, CCECC.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso. disclosed, yesterday, when he led newsmen on an inspection tour of the road project preparatory to the inauguration.

Ndueso said everything for the commissioning of the road has been put in place.

His words: "This road project is in fulfillment of Governor Emmanuel's promise to ensure a dual carriage way from Uyo, the state capital to the Atlantic Ocean. It is a continuation of the 29kms Uyo-Etinan road project handled by Julius Berger.

"Before the construction of the Eket-Etinan road, motorists were compelled to pass through the long and arduous route before reaching Uyo.

"Many had to go through Ikot Ubo in Nsit Ubium, down to Ibesikpo Asutan LGA or even pass through interior villages in Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom before reaching their destination."

On his part, the construction Project Manager, Samuel Ukata, said the road was executed to specifications to stand the test of time.