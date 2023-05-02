Nigeria: Obasanjo to Inaugurate 23.4km Eket-Etinan Road Today

2 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Onuegbu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be in Akwa Ibom State, today, to inaugurate a 23.4km Eket-Etinan dual carriage way constructed by the Governor Udom Emmanuel's administration.

The road, which traverses four local government areas of Etinan, Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium and Eket was handled by a Chinese company, CCECC.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso. disclosed, yesterday, when he led newsmen on an inspection tour of the road project preparatory to the inauguration.

Ndueso said everything for the commissioning of the road has been put in place.

His words: "This road project is in fulfillment of Governor Emmanuel's promise to ensure a dual carriage way from Uyo, the state capital to the Atlantic Ocean. It is a continuation of the 29kms Uyo-Etinan road project handled by Julius Berger.

"Before the construction of the Eket-Etinan road, motorists were compelled to pass through the long and arduous route before reaching Uyo.

"Many had to go through Ikot Ubo in Nsit Ubium, down to Ibesikpo Asutan LGA or even pass through interior villages in Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom before reaching their destination."

On his part, the construction Project Manager, Samuel Ukata, said the road was executed to specifications to stand the test of time.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.