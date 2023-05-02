Liberia: Over Hundred Homes to Be Relocated

...As ECOWAS Joint Security Post Underway

All is now set for Residents of Tewor District, particularly those of the Bo-waterside Community to be relocated to areas of their choice.

According to Madam Mitts Kamara, Township Commissioner of Mano River Union, MRU, and Tewor, Citizens of Bo_waterside Community have agreed to be relocated after all paper works have been done.

And they are waiting to receive their relocation package from ECOWAS Headquarters in order to give way for the construction of the ECOWAS joint security Post.

Madam Kamara informed this paper in an exclusive interview at her Bo_Waterside Residence at the weekend that they are fully prepared and ready to be relocated,

She added that the joint security Post will bring relief to the Citizens of the District, and the entire country security-wise.

Though Commissioner Kamara did not disclose when the relocation exercise is expected to kick off, she said the relocation process will not affect the buildings at the border point and the general market, because said buildings are publicly owned facilities.

Commissioner Kamara disclosed that for the joint security Post to come to Liberia or Liberia to get said opportunity, it was a very tense talk between Liberia and her Sierra Leone counterpart, something she said was the work of God.

The marking of homes were done by the Liberian Government, through the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Public Works, Finance, and some LIBERIANS who working in the employ of ECOWAS, Madam Kamara said.

She at the same time called on the young people of the Mano River Union basin to stop taking in dangerous substances that are destroying lives.