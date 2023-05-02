Kenya: Azimio Protestors Block Roads Around Kisumu Paralyzing Transport

2 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Azimio leader Raila Odinga supporters in Kisumu defied his orders that demonstrations be concentrated in the capital city of Nairobi.

The supporters blocked road as early as 7am paralyzing transport in the lakeside city.

Rawlings Okoth, a tout said they withdrew matatu services to be in solidarity with Raila.

"We must demonstrate here, that's the solidarity. There's no way demonstration is happening in Nairobi and Kisumu is quite," said Okoth.

Kevin Ngala, a local said they are out to press for low cost of living.

"We respect Raila on his call fo have demos only in Nairobi, but the head of state the other day dared us, we're not happy," he said.

Ngala noted that demonstrations is enshrined in the supreme law of the land and nobody can take it away from them.

Police in anti riot gear could be seen within the Central Business District but absent in Kondele, the epicenter of demonstrations.

In Kondele, a group of youths could be seen hurling stones at the Kondele police station in a bid to engage the officers.

"They must come out and face us, they can't threaten us," said a demonstrator.

Businesses including supermarkets, banks and other mini shopping malls remains shut.

Local leaders have kept off the demonstrators whose numbers continue to grow in leaps and bounds.

Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron called for calm noting that demonstrations are in Nairobi.

