Kenya: Opposition Azimio Leaders Teargassed While Delivering Petition at Harambee House

Nairobi — Several Azimio Members of Parliament were today teargassed outside Harambee House while trying to hand a petition to the Office of the President.

The leaders had marched from Parliament Buildings all the way to the Office of the President located at Harambee House.

The petition included the four thematic areas raised by the opposition coalition including high cost living, forensic audit of IEBC servers, reinstatement of the Cherera four and reconstitution of the electoral agency.

The lawmakers included Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi),Enock Wambua (Kitui),Babu Owino (Embakasi East),Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and T.J Kajwang (Ruaraka).

Police officers who had camped outside Harambee House lobbed teargas at the lawmakers as they attempted to access the buildings.

Soon after it was helter-skelter as the legislators ran away from the choking fumes of teargas.