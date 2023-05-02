Liberia: Arcelormittal Turns Over Refurbished Buchanan Govt Hospital Surgical Ward

1 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The newly renovated Surgical Ward of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Buchanan Hospital has been officially turned over to the Management, for official use. The formal turnover ceremony took place on Monday, April 17.

Musons Group, a Liberian-owned company renovated the Surgical Ward AML and embarked on a major renovation of key components of its two Hospitals, located in Buchanan, Grand Bassa, and

Yekepa, Nimba Counties, to increase their capacities and improve the quality of services they provide.

The efforts are part of preparations for the expected increase in the number of employees because of the company's Phase II expansion project, and the expected increase in the number of patients, from outside the concession.

AML's CEO Jozephus Coenen receiving the keys to the refurbished surgical facility praised the contractor and all, especially those in AML Corporate Services Division who worked in getting the project fully completed.

CEO Coenen said the provision of improved medical services to the workforce remains close to his heart, and that the company will not compromise having a standard medical facility.

"I am glad now that we have this facility. Even if I'm getting sick and need some operations, I am happy to come in here for medical care.

Being done in phases, the renovation drive is being followed by the procurement, installation, and commissioning of important advanced medical equipment in hard and software, among others.

AML's Chief Medical Officer, Garfee Williams revealed that while installation of different sets of modern equipment are now in sight, authorities are also working on hiring surgeon medical doctors with specialties in different fields.

"We've procured four brand-new surgical tables that can flex at several different angles to perform all kinds of surgeries.

We've procured Anesthetic machines to monitor patients and an overhead lighting system for both here and in Yekepa. We also procured brand-new machines for the laboratory," Dr. Williams said.

He said with the list of equipment already procured, AML hospitals will perform all kinds of general surgeries.

Tagged:
