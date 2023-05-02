Liberia: Nimba Kwado National Youth Congress Launches Voter Registration Campaign

Gbarnga, Bong County-A group under the canopy, Nimba Kwado National Youth Congress has launched a voter's registration awareness campaign in Bong County.

The Nimba Kwado is a non-political organization organized by sons and daughters of Nimba County with the same ideology of moving their County forward, through programs and activities that will help in contributing meaningfully to the developmental agenda of Nimba County.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the voter's registration awareness campaign in Gbarnga, Bong County over the weekend, the Youth Mobilization Chairperson of the Nimba Kwado National Youth Congress, Opee M. Willie mentioned that the awareness campaign is aimed at enhancing the political participation of all eligible voters as well as encourage all citizens who have attained the ages of 18 years and above to turn out to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise across the County.

The Nimba Kwado National Youth Congress Youth Mobilization Chairperson further revealed that the awareness campaign is intended to buttress the sensitization drive of mass community participation in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The Nimba Kwado National Youth Congress Voter's Registration Awareness Campaign was also witnessed by a radio appearance to widen the understanding of Nimbain who are dwelling in Bong County.

The Nimba Kwado National Youth Congress Mobilization Chairperson further said a team has been dispatched to the rest of the 9 counties that are currently conducting the BVR's Process in the Country.

The Youth Mobilization Chairperson further said they were in Bong County to encourage all Nimbain and Bongese to go and register, noting that they have not come to encourage Nimbain to go Nimba to register but they should remain wherever they are to register to contribute to the development of Liberia.

The Nimba Kwado Youth National Congress Youth Mobilization Chairperson revealed that after Bong County, the Team will be heading to Rivercess and Lofa Counties.

During the radio appearances, some of the radio callers lauded the Nimba Kwado National Youth Congress for the initiative in the County.

They said the awareness is important to the voter's registration process and all Liberians should see this as their constitutional right and get involved in it in other to make their voices be heard by taking part in the upcoming election because anyone can only vote by getting registers by the NEC.

The radio callers encouraged community members, traditional leaders, and other youth groups to come out in other to help create awareness that will help stop the issues of people registering twice.

They revealed that the issue of election is everyone's business which is why everyone should be involved in the registration process.

He further admonished members of the Nimba Kwado National Youth Congress to move across Bong County in order to enable citizens to have access to the basic information; they need during this registration period and the time of voting.