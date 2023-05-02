Senegal: Macky Sall Still Unclear About 2024 Presidential Bid

President Macky Sall in an interview on Saturday with RFM said he would announce whether he would contest or not the 2024 presidential elections when the time comes.

Regarding his candidacy in 2024, he says some are in a hurry and do not hold his agenda because he is in a political coalition and when the time comes he would communicate on his position.

Also speaking on the cost of living, the Senegalese President declares that it's due to the global economic situation that the State has waived 200 billion in taxes to support households and despite all these, global inflation continues to rise due to the pandemic of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine.

Despite all these, he said, his government is working hard to relieve the household basket.

It is the first time that the State of Senegal has put 100 billion in the 2023 agricultural campaign due to the scarcity and high cost of seeds; a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

On natural resources (gas and oil), he reassures the Senegalese about the protection of the resources that would come from gas and oil.

It is wrong to say that the State of Senegal gets 10% of its gas and oil. The 10% is PETROSEN which is 100% owned by the State of Senegal. And after discovery at the time of exploitation, the State will have a percentage calculated on the basis of the exploitation per daily barrel in addition to the 10% already obtained at the exploration phase.

On the case of Idrissa Seck, he wishes him good luck for his candidacy. He took note as soon as his candidacy was announced and suggested that he return all the political responsibilities offered by the BBY majority.

Meanwhile, Mr. Idrissa SECK has publicly announced in a statement to the press that he is an official candidate for the presidential election of February 25, 2024. Thereupon he will leave BBY and will resign as President of the Social and Environmental Economic Council. He then announced the resignation of 2 ministers Yakhoba Diattara, Minister of Sports and Aly Saleh Diop, Minister of Livestock, in the current government led by Amadou Ba.