Gambia Pair With France in FIFA U-20 World Cup

25 April 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team have been paired with France, Korea Republic and Honduras in Group F of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Argentina.

The Young Scorpions are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum to prepare themselves fit enough for the global cadet biggest football showpiece.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his charges will contend to win all their group matches to sail to the second round of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Gambia made their debut in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007 hosted in Canada but were eliminated in the second round after losing to Austria 2-1.

The draw for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup is as follows:

Group A

Argentina

Uzbekistan

Guatemala

New Zealand

Group B

USA

Ecuador

Fiji

Slovakia

Group C

Senegal

Japan

Israel

Colombia

Group D

Italy

Brazil

Nigeria

Dominican Republic

Group E

Uruguay

Iraq

England

Tunisia

Group F

France

Korea Republic

The Gambia

Honduras

Meanwhile, the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup is set to commence next month.

