Gambia Pair With France in FIFA U-20 World Cup

The Gambia U-20 team have been paired with France, Korea Republic and Honduras in Group F of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Argentina.
The Young Scorpions are currently training at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum to prepare themselves fit enough for the global cadet biggest football showpiece.
Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his charges will contend to win all their group matches to sail to the second round of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The Gambia made their debut in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007 hosted in Canada but were eliminated in the second round after losing to Austria 2-1.
The draw for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup is as follows:
Group A
Argentina
Uzbekistan
Guatemala
New Zealand
Group B
USA
Ecuador
Fiji
Slovakia
Group C
Senegal
Japan
Israel
Colombia
Group D
Italy
Brazil
Nigeria
Dominican Republic
Group E
Uruguay
Iraq
England
Tunisia
Group F
France
Korea Republic
The Gambia
Honduras
Meanwhile, the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup is set to commence next month.
