Gambia: NYP Engages Media, CSO On Wahjef Platform

The National Youth Parliament (NYP) with funding from International Republican Institute (IRI) engaged the media and Civil Society Organization (CSOs) on a daylong training on its "WAHJEF" platform on Tuesday at Bakadaji Hotel.

Sophie Manneh, Program Officer at NYP highlighted the significance of the platform, saying that it is created to help electorates keep track of the promises made by their National Assembly Members during campaigns.

"We also constantly monitor the promises and do followups to see whether they fulfill their promises or not," she added.

Sophie echoed that the media and CSOs can use the platform to amplify their work and bring the work of the lawmakers to the people to make informed choices when elections come again.

Ebrahim Drammeh, a representative of IRI said the website has served as a valuable tool and helped electorates hold their representatives to account.

"We will continue to extend our support to the NYP to make sure transparency and good governance is maintained among our representatives," he added.

The WAHJEF platform was launched in 2022. It seeks to monitor and keep track of campaign promises made by 26 National Assembly representatives across the country.

The National Youth Parliament (NYP) is an organisation that promotes good governance and democracy.