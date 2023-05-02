Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - Honourable Retirement, Social Media, Elections Outcome

column

Mr President, we welcome your plan to foresee retirement from the top job. This is a step in the right direction as overstaying in power brings instability. If you go by your words to retire when the time comes, you'll be honoured by the whole world and stand a good chance of winning the Mo Ibrahim Prize as well as leave a good legacy not only in The Gambia but also in Africa.

Mr President, with the added economic problems the world has been facing since 2020 because of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in February 2022 to date, cost of living has been increasing as prices of basic commodities continue to rise. It is not wise for any President to hold on to power forever. High cost of living has made many governments across the world unpopular. Thus, it is advisable for any Head of State to step down when their stipulated time comes. You've said you plan to retire and establish a foundation to help the needy. That will be a good and commendable move. It is gratifying to know that you have even identified some able individuals to run the considered foundation.

Political analysts who have read your statement between the lines believe that in 2026 you will not seek re-election, which will be good on your part. Do not listen to sycophants who will try to convince you to stay. They may try to do that in their own interest.

With regard to social media, we agree with you and Mr Modou Senghore, an executive member of the Banjul Muslim elders. The social media should be used for good purposes, such as to inform the public with accurate news, promote peace and unity and not to incite hatred and violence and spread fake news. Many people use social media for character assassination. To tackle this act, government should introduce laws to protect people and the culprits to face justice.

Finally Mr President, for the recently concluded local elections, your party, the National People's Party (NPP) won majority of the seats, which amounted to 52 seats. On total performance, your party together with the Alliance got 58 seats while the opposition parties accumulated 63 seats. Each political party should analyse the results of the elections, the wards they won and where they lost and try to come up with solutions for the mayoral and chairperson elections scheduled for May 20. Your party- alliance lost in Kanifing Municipality and West Coast. Hence it's important for your party to increase performance against the upcoming elections.

Good day!