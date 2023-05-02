Gambia: Q-Group Distributes D375,000 to Winners of 3rd National Quranic Competition

The Q-Group Foundationon Monday distributed a whopping D375,000 amongst winners of the various categories following the conclusion of the final of the 3rdNational Quranic competition.

The final of the grand religious event was held at Qcity and was attended by religious leaders, reciters, Quranic students, imamsas well as scholars from the length and breadth of The Gambia.

The competition, now held annually during Ramadan is in the spirit of promoting Islamic knowledge-seeking and to equally ensure the strengthening and enhancement of the propagation of Islam in The Gambia.

The grand contest rallied together young reciters from Islamic schools and memorization centers across the country to contest in various categories of the competition.

For the quarter of the Quran category, Hassim Kandeh of Darul Arqam at Sinchu Alagie emerged the runner-up, while Matida Minteh of AlieuIbn Abi Talib school in Sinchu Alagie emerged winner. They were given 25,000 and 50, 000 dalasis respectively.

Muhammed Sannu Jallow of Madrasaatou Darul Quran in Banjul emerged runner-up in the half of the Quran category, while Talib Habib Bah of Nourul Hadda of Kerr Alagie Malick in North Bank Region (NBR) was declared winner. They were handed cheques of 50,000 and 75,000 dalasis respectively.

For the grandest of all categories, Kamilul Quranul Karim (the full Quran), imminent scholar and imam Ousman Jah, host of the event stated that the top two contenders went head to head as they each scored the same points.

He added that due to time constraint to go through another challenge to choose a winner, a casting vote was done.

"The one whose name first came out was chosen as the runner-up," the celebrated Islamic scholar said.

Consequently, Abdul Hamid Jallow of Madrassatul Darul Quran Wa Sunnah in Busumbala was declared runner-up and Malick Drammeh of Mardasatul Takfisul Quranul Karim of Ebo Town as the winner.

Abdul Hamid Jallow was handed a 75,000 dalasis cheque, while the grand victor, Malick Drammeh was presented with a cheque of 100,000 dalasis.

The rest of the students and reciters who participated but did not make it far were each handed 2,000 dalasis with transport refund to enable them comfortably return to their various destinations.