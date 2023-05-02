Liberia: GovT Announces Revision of Concession Agreements to Compel Companies to Relinquish Managerial Positions to Liberians

Monrovia — As parts of efforts to guarantee and sustain a middle class in Liberia, the Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Minister of Labour Counselor Charles Gibson has announced the revision of Mineral Development and other agreements it signed with concession companies operating in the country to ensure that Liberians are provided leadership positions in those companies.

Minister Gibson observed that despite being qualified and competent as compared to their foreign counterparts, Liberians are not given leadership positions at some of these companies.

He pointed out that agreements these concession companies signed with the Liberian government clearly disclose a timetable for Liberians to excel to leadership positions at their respective institutions.

He made these comments on Monday, May 1 at a program marking the celebration of International Labor Day held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside.

"We have concessions here that you wouldn't even see a Liberian on the hierarchy. So what we are doing here at the Ministry of Labor is, we are reviewing all the concession agreements and we have seen that there are timetable for Liberians to take over certain positions."

Though Minister Gibson did not name a specific concession company that has not elevated Liberians to top leadership positions, he disclosed that these concessionaires involved are being notified to abide by these agreements.

He said jobs allocated for Liberians in concession agreements will be given to deserving citizens by July next year.

He observed that most of these jobs come with lucrative salaries, and as such, Liberians too much excel to these leadership positions to be able to advance themselves and sustain a middle class.

Minister Gibson maintained that foreign nationals are the ones still occupying these positions allocated for Liberians and are being paid between US$5000 to US$10,000 monthly, while qualified and competent Liberians are being denied the opportunity to be elevated to top positions at these concession companies.

He used the occasion to commend present and current members of the National Legislature for their leadership and farsightedness to include Liberians for leadership positions during the passage of those concession agreements.

"We got all of those concession agreements from the National Investment Commission (NIC) and we will enforce it because if a Liberian is making US$10,000 a month, you know how many things he can do for his family? The middle class will be developed. Some people are just making US$500 and they are supporting about 20 persons."

Be united, vibrant

Speaking further, Minister Gibson stressed the significance for the protection and development of workers and trade unions across Liberia as part of efforts to create and sustain a middle class in the post-conflict nation.

He observed that though those who are employed are being misconstrued and stereotyped as being responsible for the numerous constraints confronting those who are not working, employed citizens are the ones that are mostly responsible to create a middle class in Liberia.

He said the gaps between the haves and have-nots in Liberia will be reduced if Liberian workers realize their full potentials and work together in unity and harmony.

"We know that it is the working class that develops the middle class. We can ensure that our workers and unions are trained. You may argue that the working class will make you rich and then poor. We don't want that in this country. And one way we can do that is to ensure that our workers and unions are stronger. If you are more vibrant, the middle class will grow and that is our focus"

Minister Gibson maintained that with vibrant, effective and efficient unions, workers in Liberia will "exert their works" to help create a middle class in the society.

He further underscored the need for members of the Liberia Labor Congress (LLC) to reconcile their differences and hold together to speak with one voice in the country.

For several years now, the LLC is yet to have an elected leadership.

He stressed that the government will continue to produce a conducive environment for Liberian workers, but they should also strengthen themselves and work together in unity to reap the necessary benefits locally and international.

Minister Gibson maintained that the LLC will not be afforded the opportunity to make statements at international conferences and get their fair share of their dues if they are disunity.

"If you don't put yourselves together, you can't get what belongs to you. We have to put ourselves together. This government is very supportive of trade unions. We want to assure that workers are not just protective, but they are developed. You must have a leadership."

He said government does not intend to get involve with the elections of the LLC so it can't be misconstrued as supporting a particular candidate or group of individuals.

Greatest assets

Serving as Orator during the celebration, Mr. Debra Allen, Manager of Bea Mountain Company, said workers continue to play a pivotal role in the transformation and development of the nation.

He described them as the "greatest assets" of any institution and as such, their safety, health, protection and development should not be downplayed.

He said creating and maintaining a safe and healthy workplace is no longer a matter of choice, but it is a fundamental right of every worker.

"Safety first and safety always must be the primary policy in all organizations knowing that workers are the greatest assets to any business."

Mr. Allen maintained that health and safety at workplaces require a robust tripartite relationship that involves the government, businesses and workers.

He said the rights of workers at their various places of work must be guaranteed by not only their employers but also the government.

He noted that Labor Inspectors should be trained for proper monitoring and inspection and ensures that health and safety measures are also implemented, while businesses should be made to include labor statistics in their periodic reports being submitted to the Ministry of Labor.

"Globally, billions of dollars are lost annually by businesses as a result of poor safety policies and infrastructures. Building and maintaining a safe and healthy work environment is no longer a choice. Every aspect of the business must be driven by safety otherwise lives are lost, people get hurt, workers get disenchanted and then your businesses will fail."

"Managers too must lead by example. As workers, we should know that businesses need us and we need them. We need the business and most especially our families. We leave our homes and go to work and our families expect us to return home just as we went to work. If you do not have safety policies, we risk not returning home as we left."

He maintained that workers will also put their colleagues at high risk when they ignore safety and health policies at their respective places of work.

"Every employee-from CEO to the least- must see himself or herself as a safety officer. The Liberian workers are the engine that drives our economy, you are very important and an integral part of the development process and as such, you should serve with dedication, commitment, and integrity."