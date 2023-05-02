Liberia: Nigeria Customs Student Delegation Begins Weeklong Study Tour At LRA

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has received a delegation from the Nigeria Customs Service Command and Staff College for a week-long study tour.

The study mission is under the theme "Harnessing Capacity Building for Improved Modern Customs Operation," and the delegation comprises senior students and lecturers of the Nigerian Customs Staff College.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony Monday, the LRA Deputy Commissioner General for Administration (DCGAA) Samuel Bennett Jr, welcomed the delegation to Liberia and urged them to use every opportunity in achieving the goals of the study tour.

Bennett said Nigeria has been a very good partner to Liberia, and particularly to the LRA over the years, and it was prudent for the LRA to share its knowledge.

"Capacity building is very critical to the developing of any institution. LRA is therefore glad to receive all of you on your study tour as we share experiences and learn to make impacts in our various countries," the DCGAA said.

Bennett disclosed that there are plans by the LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah to set up a Customs Training Site in the country to provide capacity-building training in Customs.

The head of the delegation of the Nigeria Customs Service Command and Staff College (NCCSC), Madam Abolaji Oluyomi Adebakin, explained that the aim of the strategic study tour is to fulfill the institution's course guide and a means to connect the students with other Customs administrations in a bid to improve their experiences and knowledge.

"We choose the Liberia Revenue Authority Customs Department because there are so many great lessons that we can learn from Liberia, like the administrative structure of LRA, the impact of capacity building, challenges facing capacity building initiative at the LRA, and the way forward in resolving the said challenges," she said.