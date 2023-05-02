Liberia: Determine Girls Beat Shaita Angels to Win Orange Cup

2 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

Determine Girls FC's hope of ending the season on a high became a reality on Sunday, April 30, after defeating Shaita Angels FC in the LFA Orange Cup Final at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Shaita Angels, who recently gained promotion to the LFA Upper Women's League, proved many football lovers wrong who predicted that the final was going to be one-sided as they gave the Liberian women champions a run for their money.

Prior to the match, many fans thought that the three-time champions Determine Girls would have outplayed the Lower League champions Shaita Angels, but after the sound of the whistle, it was a different story.

Shaita held the experienced Determine Girls to a goalless first half and produced some spectacular displays. But the Upper League champions, Determine Girls, got the match opener with a second-half penalty scored by Mabinty Camara and a Kantie Saydee goal.

However, Angels hit back with a consolation goal from the skilled Malusu Blamah to end the match 2-1 to Determine Girls FC.

A clash of two champions, Determine Girls (Upper League) and Shaita Angels (Lower League), is expected to get even tougher next season in the Upper League. Determine Girls will later this year represent Liberia in the CAF Women's Champions League.

