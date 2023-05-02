Liberia: Two Leading CDC Representative Aspirants in Grand Gedeh District #2 Join Ranks

Monrovia — CDCians and supporters of two leading representative aspirants in District 2, Grand Gedeh County on April 30, 2023, witnessed with absolute joy and excitement a program organized by one of the aspirants, Mr. Shem Jallayu, to declare his support for the other, Mr. Willie M. Dweh.

Jallayu, a founding member of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and a well-established businessman was widely considered as one of the leading aspirants for the representative seat of Konobo District, Electoral District 2, Grand Gedeh County. But after several consultations among stakeholders of the District, Mr. Jallayu on April 30, 2023 formally declared his support for the representative bid of Mr. Willie M. Dweh. At the well-attended event, Jallayu asked his supporters to massively vote for Mr. Dweh as representative and President George M. Weah. He also promised to make available his two pick-ups and 14 motorbikes as part of the campaign logistics of Mr. Dweh and President Weah.

Mr. Jallayu's decision to support Mr. Dweh is partly in fulfillment of a decision reached by the elders of Konobo asking all aspirants from the Konobo region of Konobo Electoral District to join forces and support a single candidate. Through a process initiated by the elders of the District, Mr. Dweh was unanimously voted as the consensus candidate for the representative seat of the District. The elders then asked all aspirants from the Konobo region of the District to support Hon. Dweh as the consensus candidate for the upcoming representative election in the District.

Even though the Konobo region of the Konobo Electoral District has the largest population, compared to other regions in the District, the Konobo region has failed to produce a representative for the district for more than 35 years. This has led to the exclusion of the district from key political and economic decision making affecting the district. It was on the basis of this the elders reached the decision to decide a consensus candidate to reduce the number of aspirants.

Flanked by his wife, brothers and other family members at the program, Mr. Jallayu once again reiterated his commitment to always put his people and the District above his personal interest and that he will work tirelessly to deliver Konobo to President Weah and the CDC. Hon. Jallayu and Hon. Dweh are founding members of the CDC with Dweh being an Organizing Committee member while Jallayu has been with the party since 2005 and even represented Grand Gedeh County at the first CDC convention in Buchanan, 2005.

Expectedly, the ceremony which was attended by citizens from all across Grand Gedeh was not without the pomp and pleasantries. Two goats provided by Hon. Jallayu were slaughtered for meal and entertainment.

For his part, Hon. Dweh thanked Hon. Jallayu and his family for their support and for seeking the interest of the district first. He promised to work closely with everyone in making sure that the united front under the "Konobo Solidarity" is not one sided.