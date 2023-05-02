Liberia: Pres. Weah Replaces Cllr. Cooper Kruah As Post & Telecom Minister After He Attended Opposition Political Rally

Monrovia — President George Weah has named Cllr. Worlea-Saywah Dunah as the new Minister of Post and Telecommunications after calls from some high-ranking members of the Coalition for Democratic Change to have Cllr. Cooper Kruah who headed the ministry until Monday dismissed.

Cllr. Kruah was dismissed for attending the opposition Unity Party political rally last Friday which many members of the ruling party see as a stab in the back.

However, Cllr. Kruah is the chairman of the Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR) from which the Unity Party's Joseph Boakai chose his running mate for the October elections.

Members of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change were even more disenchanted because the MDR had withdrawn political support from the Coalition and has rather joined forces with the Unity Party to unseat the Weah-led government at the polls in October.

After the Unity Party unveiled its vice standard bearer at a well-attended rally on Friday, Representative Acarous Gray of the ruling party took to Facebook calling for the resignation of the Post and Telecommunications Minister or his dismissal by the President.

Representative Gray wrote: "The traitor Cooper Kruah, Minister of Post and Telecommunications, must resign and resign now. You are a dangerous sellout, and good to have lunch with you on Monday. No room for political polytheists and quislings."

On late Monday evening, the Executive Mansion announced the appointment of Cllr. Worlea-Saywah Dunah as Minister of Post and Telecommunications in response to the many calls from partisans.

Prior to the President's announcement, the MDR backed the decision of the Party's chairman, claiming that as National Chairman of the MDR, Cllr. Kruah, Sr. led the party's delegation and also officially escorted their standard bearer, who was to be presented to the UP Supporters as the vice running mate to Ambassador Boakai.

The MDR stated: "This was simply a fulfillment of Cllr. Kruah's responsibilities to the Political Party in which he serves as chairman. When our Chairman was appointed by President, His Excellency George Manneh Weah, in 2018 as Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, it was with the fullest knowledge that Cllr. Kruah was a full-fledged member of the Movement for Democracy & Reconstruction (MDR) and that he was recommended by Senator Prince Y. Johnson, who supported the CDC in 2017."