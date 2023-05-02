Liberia: LISCR FC Wins Orange Cup

Monrovia — The 2022-2023 Liberia football season has finally come to an end with the Shipping Boys, LISCR FC, proving to be the best Liberian club after winning the Liberian Football Association Orange Cup. The Shipping Boys once again proved their supremacy over Watanga FC in the grand final of the Orange Cup after recording a convincing 2-0 win over the Paynesville-based club.

Watanga went into the match seeking revenge after they lost the league title to LISCR and the Super Cup, but things didn't go their way in the final match of the season. Despite winning the league title from Watanga, LISCR put up a good fight to end the season with all three trophies.

The first division champions created some chances but failed to score in the opening ten minutes of the match. Towering striker Christopher Jackson came close to giving LISCR the lead but saw his efforts just inches away from the goal post. It was an entertaining final with both teams producing quality football as predicted by pundits.

Fans were kept close to their seats in the opening minutes of the match, but getting a goal for either side was difficult. As the first half ended goalless following a classical display from both teams, Watanga approached the second half like a racing car, which worked out for them with a 70th-minute penalty.

Prince Kennedy, who is noted for converting from six yards, saw his ball go over the bar to the disappointment of his teammates and supporters in the stadium. The Shipping Boys, after escaping such a scare, broke the deadlock in the 77th minute from their Sierra Leonean striker Ishmael Dumbuya, from a Christopher Jackson assist.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With a goal down, Watanga needed to score to level things. They began to show some strength, dominating possession in the middle of the park. The Paynesville boys pulled out a strong fight after conceding their first goal, but they were unable to break through a LISCR team that proved too desperate to win three trophies.

While Watanga was desperate for an equalizer, the one goal seemed not enough for the Shipping Boys as they kept pushing for another goal. Sheikh Sesay struck from close range to beat LISCR's goalkeeper, Ashley Williams, but saw his ball saved. With time running out, Dumbuya doubled the lead in the 82nd minute with a very clever finish after another connection with Jackson.

With 2-0 up, LISCR now looked secure and pushed for more goals and possessed much of the possession. The remaining minutes were all about maintaining the ball for LISCR, who were waiting for the sound of the final whistle to go wild in jubilation.

Watanga failed to get at least a goal to put them in contention for the title in the last minutes of the match, as LISCR cruised to an easy Orange victory without conceding a goal. The result earned LISCR a triple title, with the first division league title and Super Cup already captured. They will represent Liberia in the 2023 CAF Champions League as the winner of the First Division League, while Watanga will participate in the CAF Confederation Cup despite the defeat.