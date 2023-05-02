Kenya: PSV Set Ablaze in Confrontation Between Azimio Supporters and Police Along Ngong Road

Collins Mopao/Capital FM
(file photo).
2 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A passenger service bus has been burnt during an encounter between anti-riot police officers and protesters along Ngong Road.

Police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the protestors.

The decision by the Azimio Coalition to resume protests over high living costs and alleged election fraud comes after the government side displayed a lack of commitment to talks.

Coalition Leader Raila Odinga halted nationwide demonstrations in early April, after an appeal from President William Ruto, who agreed to talks and to reform the election commission.

