Nigeria: Brace Up for Challenges After Fuel Subsidy Removal, Obaseki Tells Workers

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said salary payment to workers will be difficult for the federal and state governments to pay from June this year without resorting to massive printing of money or removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking in Benin during the May Day celebration, the governor advised workers to brace up for the challenges that would come after the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said: "Our economy is in a terrible state, it will be a miracle for the federal and state governments to pay salaries beyond June this year without resorting to massively printing money or removing fuel subsidy.

"Let me point out and highlight that even though we continue to struggle in Edo, working hard to make lives better for all of you, we are not oblivious of the fact that Nigeria is in trouble."

According to him, any of the decisions will bring more hardship and pain to us as a people, especially workers.

He added that "We must make sure that the burden and pain of these measures, which must be taken, are not borne by workers alone.

"Workers must now rise and ensure that they champion any discussions on subsidy removal."