Nigeria: Tems, Burna Boy, Others Attend 2023 MET Gala

2 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

Grammy Award winning Nigerian artistes, Tems and Burna Boy were among the selected celebrities in attendance at the star-studded gathering of the fashion world at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, and is generally held on the first Monday in May.

The guests dressed up according to the theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition which was in honour of the life and work of late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

The global megastars in attendance included Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Ice Spice, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Keke Palmer, Billie Eilish amongst others.

Stars of African descent at the Met gala included Burna Boy, Stormzy and Skepta who dressed in similar blue checkered outfits.

Tems stole the show in a Robert Wun-designed dress with its black corset top adorned with feathers alongside a distinct headpiece.

