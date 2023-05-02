Liberia: Weah Dedicates New Football House

Liberia's Chief Patron of Sports, President George Manneh Weah has officially commissioned the newly constructed headquarters of the Liberia Football Association, first of its kind since 1936, when the LFA was established.

Speaking at the ceremony over the weekend in Swamkamore Community, Congo Town, President Weah, an Ex-football Icon, hailed the leadership of the Liberia Football Association for what he described as a milestone achievement for Liberia, noting that it will help boost sports development here in general.

Mr. Weah was quoted as saying; "What we have here today, is a fruit of our commitment to support then FIFA President Sepp Blatter and now Gianni Infantino, who have dedicated themselves to improving football globally.

President Weah, then commended the president of the Liberia Football Association, Mustapha Raji, and all executives of the LFA for their great work in helping to improve the game in Liberia, while hailing the Ministry of Youth and Sports for a crucial role played in making a dream- into reality.

Mr. Weah, a former official of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), and former FIFA World Player of the Year 1995, pledged his unwavering support to the world football governing body, for the development of football, particularly in Africa.

He explained that his government remains committed to working with both the LFA and FIFA for the development of the game in country.

He urged the leadership of the LFA, especially Mr. Raji, to remain focused in the midst of criticisms, noting that "once you are in the public space and making viable impact in the society, you will always be criticized but that should not deter you from being focused and achieving your goals as head of any entity."

The Chief Patron of Sports continues, "We are supporting football and will continue to do more; the LFA's Headquarters, the development of other sports infrastructure, support to the national teams and more are tangible evidence."

For his part, a member of FIFA Council and CAF Executive Committee member, Mr. Amaju Pinnich, representing FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) thanked the Liberian government and President Weah for the development of sports in the country.

LFA president Mustapha I. Raji explained that the facility was completed through the FIFA Forward Project, and thanked the football body for the support while noting that the initiative was made possible by the flawless cooperation of former LFA executives, who put in more effort to see their goals realized.

Meanwhile, Liberia's Youth and Sports Minister, D. Zeogar Wilson, acknowledges that sports in the country are making tremendous progress under President Weah unlike during other administrations.

Minister Wilson, stressed that under President Weah's regime, there is no equal in terms of sports development, adding that, every major federation in the country has made great impact in international competitions because of the government's support.

The Program was graced by Liberia's Chief Patron of Sports President George Manneh Weah, Minster of Youth and Sports, D. Zoegar Wilson, FIFA Special Representative, member of FIFA Council and CAF Executive Committee member Mr. Amaju Pinnich, LFA Former President Izzetta Wesley, Usmane T. Jalloh, Religious Advisor to the President on Islamic Affairs and LFA staffs and EC members.

