Ghana: Twellium Industries Donates Products to Institutions.

Twellium Industries Company Limited, producers of Verna mineral water and other assorted beverages, has donated quantities of its products worth hundred of Ghana cedis to a number of institutions.

Also, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the company supports a number of deprived people across the country to impact thier lives in education, health and economic empowerment through the "Trellium Foundation."

According to company officials, the Trellium Foundation forms part of the company's strategy to impact the lives of people, towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The company made some donations during the month of Ramadan to solidarise with the Muslim community in their spiritual month-long fasting , as they sought the blessings of Allah for peace and prosperity.

Some of the beneficiaries were the Office of National Chief Imam,the Zakat and Sadaqat Trust Fund, Sukura Community in Accra, support for the observance of 'Night of Power' at Parliament House, Saint Peters School at Akwatia and Akropong School for the Blind,both in the Eastern Region.

Abdul Samed Abdulai, Trellium Brand Ambassador,and Alhaji Mustapha Anass, a representative of the head of marketing, jointly helped to supervise the distribution of the products to the beneficiaries.

The Head of Marketing, Ali Ajaani said the company had supported some hospitals with incubators, and other medical supplies, assuring of the company's support to needy and vulnerable in society.

Trellium Industries Limited, was established in 2013 to manufacture,retail and market non- alcoholic beverages and to carry out other corporate social responsibility to impact the lives in society.