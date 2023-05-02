Liberia: MCSS Boss Stresses the Importance of Science Education

he Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) Prof. Isaac Saye Lakpoh Zawolo has emphasized the significance of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, (STEAM) to the development of any nation.

Speaking at the Science and Art Exhibition Innovation 2023 Ceremony sponsored by the Aware International School System located in Paynesville, Prof. Zawolo mentioned that developing Countries should rely on technical education.

He further stated that if Liberia is to grow economically, it should focus more on technical education.

STEAM education places a premium on critical thinking skills and innovation.

"It is critical thinking that drives innovation, and innovation allows countries to develop faster," he added.

The MCSS Boss wants Liberia's educational sector to introduce and incorporate technical education.